Child and adult hurt in ATV crash near Abita Springs

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A woman and a child were seriously hurt in an ATV crash near Abita Springs on Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened along United Church Road just before 4 p.m. A woman and a juvenile female were riding an ATV that ran off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the child was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.