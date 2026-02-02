Chief of Staff Kyle Ruckert leaves governor's office, moves to leadership role at Landry's PAC

BATON ROUGE — Kyle Ruckert, Jeff Landry's chief of staff, is leaving the governor's office, a spokesperson for Landry told WBRZ on Monday.

"Kyle has been an instrumental part of the tremendous progress we have made in reducing crime, the largest tax cut in Louisiana history, drastically improving education scores, and reforming insurance to reduce costs," a statement read.

Landry's office said that Ruckert would remain involved in the administration, noting that he would continue "leadership at Protect Louisiana Values," a political action committee advocating for Landry's policy agenda. According to Ruckert, he will be the chairman of the group.

The group's website says it played a role in bringing a live tiger into Tiger Stadium during a November 2024 LSU football game.

The full statement can be read below:

When building a strong Gubernatorial staff, I started with Kyle Ruckert as my chief of staff. Kyle has been an instrumental part of the tremendous progress we have made in reducing crime, the largest tax cut in Louisiana history, drastically improving education scores, and reforming insurance to reduce costs. While leaving our official office, Kyle’s continued leadership at Protect Louisiana Values will take our message directly to the people to accomplish even bigger and bolder improvements for Louisiana.