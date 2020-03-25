Chase near EBR-Ascension line prompts large police response along I-10

BATON ROUGE - State police blocked vehicles from getting onto I-10 near Highland Road Wednesday as troopers pursued a wanted person who fled a traffic stop.

Troopers were first seen blocking off the on-ramp to I-10 West at Highland shortly after 10 a.m. DOTD traffic cameras showed a swarm of state police vehicles parked near the ramp, lining the westbound lanes.

A state police spokesperson said the chase began in Ascension Parish after troopers spotted a car registered to a person wanted on felony charges. That person fled a traffic stop but was soon stopped in East Baton Rouge Parish and taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any more details about the suspect or that person's charges.