81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chase near EBR-Ascension line prompts large police response along I-10

1 hour 23 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 10:56 AM March 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State police blocked vehicles from getting onto I-10 near Highland Road Wednesday as troopers pursued a wanted person who fled a traffic stop.

Troopers were first seen blocking off the on-ramp to I-10 West at Highland shortly after 10 a.m. DOTD traffic cameras showed a swarm of state police vehicles parked near the ramp, lining the westbound lanes.

A state police spokesperson said the chase began in Ascension Parish after troopers spotted a car registered to a person wanted on felony charges. That person fled a traffic stop but was soon stopped in East Baton Rouge Parish and taken into custody. 

Authorities have not released any more details about the suspect or that person's charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days