Charges upgraded to murder for woman now accused of kidnapping, killing boyfriend

BATON ROUGE - A woman who was jailed for domestic abuse battery after her boyfriend was found dead had her charges upgraded to murder, police say.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 30-year-old Breanna Terrance is now booked for first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Terrance's boyfriend, 73-year-old Woodrow Vaughn, was found dead in the BREC Lafitte Street Park on Nov. 24 after being last seen at the A.M Food Mart on Nov. 21.

WBRZ spoke with Vaughn's family members, who said they are still searching for answers about what happened to their loved one.

This is a developing story.