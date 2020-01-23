Charges upgraded for woman seen beating 93-year-old in viral video

**Please note that the video contains graphic images and may be triggering to certain viewers**

BATON ROUGE - A video on Twitter showing a person beating a 93-year-old woman with a belt went viral Thursday, and Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman who appears to be the abuser in the footage.

Police were contacted Jan. 12 by the elderly victim's grandson, who said his grandmother's caregiver, Lottie Morgan, was abusing the woman both physically and verbally. He showed officers a video of the alleged abuse, and police took Morgan into custody.

She was booked for cruelty to persons with infirmities at the time. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore also added a charge of aggravated second-degree battery Thursday.

The DA's office has also filed a motion to increase her bond and change the conditions, which could include a protective order.

The victim's grandson posted the video to Twitter after Morgan was arrested. As of Thursday afternoon, it's accumulated nearly 30,000 retweets.





