Charges upgraded for Baton Rouge teen accused in shooting after father dies in hospital

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old is charged with killing his father after he allegedly shot him during an argument last week.

The sheriff's office confirmed Monday that Burt Templet died three days after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to the initial report, officers received a call around 4 a.m. June 3 that a man shot and killed his father at a location on Gray Moss Avenue. The shooter was identified as Anthony Templet, the victim's teenage son.

At the scene, authorities found the 53-year-old victim "mortally wounded" with a gunshot wound in the head and torso. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though arrest records at the time suggest he was not expected to survive.

While searching the home, deputies found two guns. Detectives say there was "no obvious signs that a physical altercation had occurred inside the residence."

According to the arrest report, Templet described his relationship with his father as "dysfunctional." The report says the teen admitted to shooting his father several times.

Templet said that around 3 a.m. his father, who appeared intoxicated, woke him up and the two began to argue. The teen accused his father as being the aggressor.

At some point during the argument, Templet said he locked himself in his father's room where the guns were kept. Templet said he unlocked the door and immediately shot his father once with a revolver.

As Templet's father begged him to stop, the teen allegedly fired two additional shots. After the incident, Templet called 911.

While barricaded in the bedroom, Templet said he didn't call law enforcement because he felt they would take too long to respond. He told detectives he was "ready to end it." Templet also said his father didn't threaten him and he was unarmed.

Templet's charge was upgraded from attempted manslaughter to manslaughter after his father's death.