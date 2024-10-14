Charges announced against 7 in alleged Tangipahoa Parish drug ring

PONCHATOULA — Federal prosecutors in New Orleans have announced charges against seven people alleging they on drug-related charges alleging they sold fentanyl and methamphetamines in a Tangipahoa Parish drug ring.

All seven were accused of conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances, which carries a minimum 10-year prison term. Other accusations in the 13-count indictment were spread among all the defendants.

Charges were announced Sunday against:

-John Tickles Jr., 28, of Hammond,

-Lonnie Yancy III, 27, of Ponchatoula,

-Rashun Hutchinson, 24, of Ponchatoula,

-Robert Hines, 45, of Ponchatoula,

-Bryce Hightower, 22, of Ponchatoula,

-Ringo Mitchell, 36, of Natalbany, and

-Rodney Berry, 41 of Ponchatoula.

In addition to the conspiracy count, the prosecutors also listed these charges:

Count 2 - distribution of fentanyl - Tickles

Count 3 - illegal use of a communications facility - Tickles and Hines

Count 4 - possession with intent to distribute fentanyl - Hines and Hightower

Count 5 - distribution of methamphetamine - Tickles

Count 6 - illegal use of a communications facility - Tickles and Berry

Count 7 - possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine - Mitchell and Berry

Count 8 - distribution of methamphetamine - Tickles

Count 9 - illegal use of a communications facility Tickles and Mitchell

Count 10 - possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine - Mitchell and Berry

Count 11 - distribution of fentanyl - Tickles

Count 12 - illegal use of a communications facility - Tickles and Hightower

Count 13 - possession with intent to distribute fentanyl - Hines and Hightower

"According to the indictment, from a time unknown but continuing until at least Sept. 10, 2024, these seven individuals conspired to distribute and, possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, throughout Tangipahoa Parish," the U.S. Attorney's office said.