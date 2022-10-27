Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 8 NFL | 9 CFB

BATON ROUGE - We are about to enter November, where the real contenders prove themselves, just like our Best Bet$.

1. Notre Dame Moneyline

Notre Dame is traveling to New York, where the Orange just lost their first game of the season to Clemson. Cuse is favored by two and half points. And I just don't think Notre Dame will lose this one. Yes, the Irish have underperformed this season, but they have won four of their last five. And the last time they were a road dawg against an ACC team in North Carolina, they won by 13. I got ND winning, forget the spread, winning on Saturday in Syracuse...

2. UCF -1

Over in the American, a pretty big matchup taking place in Orlando. UCF and Cincinnati have conference title game aspirations. The Golden Knights got dominated on the road by East Carolina last week, and the Bearcats didn't look good against an unmotivated SMU team. So I am the home team. John Rhys Plumlee is still leading one of the best offenses in college football. And I just think Cincinnati's inability to put teams away is going to come back to hurt them.

3. Oklahoma State +1

The Cowboys are one-point dawgs on the road against Kansas State. I trust OSU way more than KSU right now. The Cowboys are an overtime win away from being undefeated. K-State looked horrible in the fourth quarter last week against TCU.

4. Bears +9

The Bears definitely aren't contenders, but nine-point underdogs in the NFL is crazy. Especially against the Cowboys, who are expecting Dak Prescott back and could have a little bit of rust. I like Chicago to cover in this one.

5. Packers +11.5 | Over 47.5

I believe the Buffalo Bills are the best team in football, they are my Super Bowl pick, but almost 12-point favorites against the packers is way too much. I get that Green Bay hasn't been good offensively, but they still have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. So I got the packers plus 11 and a half, and a little bonus action for you. I have the over as well. Right now, it's at 47 and a half points.