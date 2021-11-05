Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 10: College football

After going 4-1 three weeks in a row in our college Best Bet$, we fell off a bit going 3-2 last week with Kentucky and Ole Miss losing. That makes our season record 27-18. This week we are getting back on track with some good picks.

1. Army +2.5

In Army's last two games, they played tough against two top 25 power five schools (Wake Forest and Wisconsin). They go on the road to face rival Air Force this week. I believe Army is battle-tested and will come out with the road win.

2. Ohio State -14.5

Nebraska may be at home, but they aren't very good this year with a record of 3-6. I think this spread is way too low for Ohio State. The Buckeyes in a blowout.

3. Over 67: Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Two really good offenses as Ole Miss looks to bounce back after a tough loss at Auburn. It is also Hugh Freeze's return to Oxford. I expect a shootout and a really fun game to watch. Lots of trick plays in this one.

4. Cincinnati -22.5

The Bearcats can't be happy after coming in at #6 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. I almost feel bad for Tulsa this week, because Cincinnati is going to run the score up to try to prove a point to the committee.

5. Under 40.5: Iowa at Northwestern

Two offenses that can't score, this one is going to be hard to watch with a lot of punts and turnovers. Whoever gets to 17 might win.