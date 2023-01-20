Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Divisional Round

BATON ROUGE - Last week to start the NFL playoffs we went 3-0 and hit our parlay. This week, we will do the same in the NFL Divisional round. Here are my picks:

1. Jacksonville vs Kansas City: Over 53

Starting with the Jags and the Chiefs. Kansas City is going to win this game, and it might be by a good bit. Jacksonville is going to fight. With that being said, I like the over in this one. Some people say it's too high, but it's not when you have Patrick Mahomes on the field and a feisty jags team.

2. Bills: -5.5

The next game is the Bengals and the Bills, a rematch of a game that was canceled just a few weeks ago after the Damar Hamlin injury, and thankfully he is recovering.

I just don't see the Bills losing. They've won eight straight games, and three of the Bengals four losses on the year have come on the road. Yes, Joe Burrow is him. But Josh Allen, the Bills Mafia, and playing for Damar Hamlin is going to be too much.

3. 49ers: -3.5

Lastly, I think the Bills are going to the Super Bowl, and I think they're going to face the 4pers there, which leads to my next pick. The Cowboys looked good against the Bucs, or maybe Tom Brady is washed, either way it's going to be a different story when they come to the Bay and face a red-hot 49ers team that is playing really well under Brock Purdy. San Fran has won 11 in a row, and they will make it 12 and cover 3.5 points on Sunday.