Channel 2's Best Bet$ - NCAA Basketball Final 4

NEW ORLEANS - What a March it's been, from 15th seed St. Peters making it to all the way to the Elite Eight to UNC and Duke meeting up in the final four for the first time in the history of the big dance.

This March has lived up to expectations, and now I think the Final Four will too. I will have your best bets for this weekend's games, and who I think will be taking home the title for both the men's and women's basketball championship.

1. No. 8 UNC vs No. 2 Duke: Blue Devils -4

In Coach K's last home game, the Tar Heels pulled off the upset. Now they meet again on the biggest stage of college basketball, but this time UNC has no surprises. Duke is playing some of their best hoops, scoring 49 points in the second half against Texas Tech and one of the best defenses in the country. Coach Cait will have his revenge in his last season and have a storybook ending to his career. Paolo Banchero is the best player left, and Duke has the best roster.

2. No. 2 Villanova vs No. 1 Kansas: Wildcats +4

I trust Jay Wright and the Wildcats way more than I do Kansas in this situation. The Jayhawks haven’t been able to get over the hump since their title in 2009. They’ve been a first or second seed 10 times in the last 10 years. But they’ve lost a lot of games in dramatic fashion, games Villanova has won. Jay Wright’s program has won two titles since 2016, and I think they make their third championship appearance since then too.



3. Duke +150 to win the National Champions, Paolo Banchero +270 for most outstanding player.



I am making these two bets right now, because the odds are going to be even lower if they win on Saturday night. Duke has the best team, and it's only right if Coach K goes out on top. Paolo Banchero is the best player, he’s going to be a top three pick in the NBA Draft, and he’s everything you want in a wing that can make plays.



4. UCONN +300 Women’s National Champions

This is not the most popular pick, South Carolina and Stanford are the heavy favorites. But I believe Paige Bueckers is the best player left in the women’s Final Four. Plus, UCONN is battle tested coming off of that overtime thriller against NC State. Geno Auriemma and the Lady Huskies win their 12th NCAA title and first since 2016.