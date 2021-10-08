Channel 2's Best Bet$: College Football Week 6

BATON ROUGE - Last week was an up-and-down week for Channel 2’s Best Bet$. While Arkansas and Ole Miss crashed and burned to the best two teams in the country, Arizona State prevailed against an inconsistent UCLA team.

This week we will make up for it with five college bet$ on Friday and five NFL bet$ on Saturday to get you ready for the weekend.

College Football Bet$:

1. Stanford +13.5

Last week the Cardinal beat previously 3rd-ranked Oregon. Stanford is very inconsistent this year but one thing they’ve done lately is stay in games. Stanford goes on the road to face Arizona State. The Sun Devils will win but Stanford hangs around and covers.

2. Iowa -1.5

The best matchup of the weekend: 3rd-ranked Iowa hosting 4th-ranked Penn State. So far this year, Iowa has gotten four starting quarterbacks benched, leads the nation in interceptions and takeaways, and currently has the longest active streak of holding teams under 25 points. Defensive Coordinator Phil Parker is incredible, and Iowa wins in a rocking Kinnick stadium.

3. Over 63.5: Oklahoma vs Texas

One of the best rivalries in college football, The Red River Rivalry. Three of the last four meetings have gone over 63.5 points. I expect the same on Saturday.

4. Georgia -14.5

I will not make the mistake again of betting against a Georgia team who is on a mission. Auburn is just the next team in the way, Dawgs by 3 scores.

5. LSU+2.5

Kentucky is riding a high. LSU is riding a low. At some point it comes back to the mean. The Wildcats still celebrating a victory over Florida lose to an LSU team desperate for a win.