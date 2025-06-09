80°
Chainsaw thief leaves Central store without paying for tool

2 hours 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Police officers in Central are searching for a man who walked into a store and left with a chainsaw without paying for it. 

The Central Police Department said the theft happened Saturday. The person pushed the tool out of the store in a basket, and left in a red car with the license plates removed.

Anyone with information can call authorities at (225) 367-1254. 

