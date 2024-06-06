CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer; visitation date and time set

LAFAYETTE - The CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services, Richard Zuschlag, passed away after his fight with cancer came to an end. He was 76.

Zuschlag worked for Acadian for 53 years. He built a legacy of service focused on helping and saving thousands of patients.

"We will forever be changed, forever be grateful, and forever be better because of who Richard was and the lessons and legacy he has left us," said Randall Mann, Acadian's vice president. "He treated everyone with respect and was constantly striving to bring people together for the greater good. It is up to all of us to honor this legacy by living and leading by his example and his faith. Because of Richard, Acadian is stronger than ever, and in his honor, we will carry on his life’s work.

"His legacy endures through his beautiful family, every life saved, every patient helped, and every battle he waged to ensure that all people had access to high-quality medical care. He never backed down when fighting for the things he loved most: his family, his employees, and the communities he served."

“I have known Richard both professionally and personally for close to 50 years," Richard Manship, board chairman of Manship Media and former WBRZ CEO said. "His success with building Acadian Ambulance from the ground up is unparalleled. His friendship was a blessing and I will always remember the good times and his ever present smile. A friend to all.”

"He was the best friend that all of us would want to have. Every birthday you'd get a card from Richard saying 'Happy Birthday.' When you saw him, if he hadn't seen you in months, he'd ask about your family," said John Spain, former WBRZ News Director.

"His legacy of what he founded will live on and that's the legacy that he gave. More than just an ambulance service. It was a business with heart," said Sister Martha Ann Abshire at FranU.

According to an Acadian Ambulance official, Zuschlag's funeral will be held Wednesday, June 12. The visitation and service will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's honor be made to Coeurs D'Acadian, where you can do so here.

Tributes from officials statewide poured in:

Very few people get the greatest award in humanity, which is to touch the lives of so many in such a positive way. Richard Zuschlag was one of them. Louisiana will sorely miss him. His infectious smile and his great inquisitive personality that made each person he met feel extra… pic.twitter.com/nbNihRpc6Y — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) June 5, 2024

Richard Zuschlag was a pioneering businessman whose success came from his ironclad commitment to providing the best care for patients. Today, my prayers are with his family, his friends, the employees of Acadian Ambulance, and all who grieve his passing.https://t.co/n5xvTDu3sL — Julia B Letlow, Ph.D. (@jbletlow) June 5, 2024

Our family is heartbroken to hear the news of this extraordinary loss for Louisiana. Under Richard's guidance, Acadian has brought access to life-saving healthcare to some of the most rural, underserved areas of our state. https://t.co/GktJDnnuUo — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelEdwards) June 5, 2024