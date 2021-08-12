Central welcomes students back to school

CENTRAL - Teachers and school officials in Central are preparing to welcome nearly 5,000 students to the first day of the 2021-2022 school year Thursday and Friday.

Campuses have been cleaned, teachers and staff are masked, and classrooms are ready to accommodate students for the upcoming semester.

As the new school year begins, school officials are taking COVID precautions seriously and implementing health and safety measures such as mandated mask-wearing on school grounds and on school buses and frequent handwashing.

In addition to these precautions, some Central schools are welcoming students back to classrooms in stages, with girls returning to school Thursday and boys returning Friday.

A detailed list of Central Community School System's COVID guidelines can be found below.

Last year's test results revealed exceptional academic performance

While the first day is a time for students to learn how to adapt safety measures into their daily activities at school, it's also an exciting day that involves making friends with new classmates and meeting teachers.

Last year, a number of Central's teachers inspired students to give their best during a year of up's and down's due to the effects of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Despite the year's challenges, both teachers and students were successful.

In a Thursday morning interview with WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza, Julie Stevens, Principal at Central Intermediate School touched on this and said a number of Central students performed exceptionally well last school year. (view the interview in the video player below)

According to Stevens, test results revealed that the school's third, fourth, and fifth graders were number one in the state.

Curriculum includes classes centered around social, emotional learning

This year, teachers will continue to work hard to inspire and guide students to give their best efforts.

This involves a curriculum that includes classes that hone in on each student's emotional needs.

According to Principal Stevens, lesson plans at Central Intermediate School will include sessions that focus on social and emotional learning. This involves having conversations with students about how to deal with anxiety and change.

The goal is to help the young learners navigate some of the tougher emotions they may be dealing with.

Armed with this comprehensive approach to education, instructors at Central Intermediate School are among the area's many educators who have high hopes for the new school year.

Parents who'd like to share photos, videos, or memorable moments from their child's first day of the 2021-2022 school year are welcome to do so on Twitter using the hashtag #Back2SchoolWBRZ

Click here for more information on the Central Community School System.