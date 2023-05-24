Central's annual 'Halloween Hullabaloo' moved to Tuesday; trick-or-treat times unaffected

CENTRAL - Central says its yearly Halloween celebration has been moved up due to weather concerns Wednesday.

City officials say the Halloween Hullabaloo, held at the BREC Central Sports Park, will be held Tuesday from 6 -8 p.m. due to the potential for thunderstorms Halloween night.

Trick-or-treat times in the city are unaffected.

