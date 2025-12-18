Central Police: Two injured in 18-wheeler, SUV crash along Joor Road

CENTRAL — Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.

One person was in critical condition and another was in serious condition following the crash, which happened just before 10 a.m.

According to Central Police, an SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, and the occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Joor Road was shut down between Lovett and Hooper roads. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies assisted in navigating traffic.