77°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Police: Two injured in 18-wheeler, SUV crash along Joor Road
CENTRAL — Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.
One person was in critical condition and another was in serious condition following the crash, which happened just before 10 a.m.
According to Central Police, an SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, and the occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital.
Joor Road was shut down between Lovett and Hooper roads. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m.
Trending News
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies assisted in navigating traffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ex-New Iberia cop arrested by FBI on terror charges to be held...
-
BRPD: Man arrested in connection to December armed robbery, killing of Southern...
-
66-year-old Tiger Band member 'Tuba Kent' to lead New Orleans' Krewe of...
-
Dr. Orlando McMeans selected as interim Southern University president
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo