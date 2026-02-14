69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Central Police: One person in critical condition after crash on Greenwell Springs Road

Saturday, February 14 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - One person was critically injured in a crash on Greenwell Springs Road, the Central Police Department said.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. and was a single-vehicle crash, officials said. One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Greenwell Springs Road has since re-opened after being closed due to the crash.

