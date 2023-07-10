88°
Central police officer rescues man stuck in drainage ditch for an entire day
CENTRAL - A man was rescued by police officers Thursday night after falling into a drainage ditch in Central the night before.
The Central Police Department said that a person came into the building the night of July 6 and told officers that his brother had been missing since the night before.
Two Central police officers and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies did a grid search around the area the man was last seen and found him in a deep drainage ditch covered by leaves and grass.
During the ride to a hospital, the man told officers that he fell into the ditch around 1:30 a.m. the previous day and spent an entire night and whole next day in the ditch until being found at 10:30 p.m.
