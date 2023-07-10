88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central police officer rescues man stuck in drainage ditch for an entire day

3 hours 55 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, July 10 2023 Jul 10, 2023 July 10, 2023 3:37 PM July 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A man was rescued by police officers Thursday night after falling into a drainage ditch in Central the night before. 

The Central Police Department said that a person came into the building the night of July 6 and told officers that his brother had been missing since the night before. 

Two Central police officers and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies did a grid search around the area the man was last seen and found him in a deep drainage ditch covered by leaves and grass.

During the ride to a hospital, the man told officers that he fell into the ditch around 1:30 a.m. the previous day and spent an entire night and whole next day in the ditch until being found at 10:30 p.m. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days