Central police looking for driver, vehicle in hit-and-run crash earlier this week
CENTRAL - Police are looking for a driver wanted after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.
In a social media post Thursday night, the Central Police Department said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday (March 7) near the intersection of Sullivan Road and Central Woods Avenue.
The vehicle that fled the crash scene is described as a small white passenger car with heavy passenger-side damage from front to back. Police say there may be some black paint transferred onto the car from another vehicle involved.
The car was last seen driving eastbound on Central Woods Avenue, officers say.
Anyone with information on the suspect or their vehicle is urged to contact Central PD at (225) 367-1254.
