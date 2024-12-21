Central Police giveaway brings joy, presents to families ahead of holidays

CENTRAL — Kids in Central got to put another present under the tree this year thanks to the Central Police Department and volunteers with the department's annual Christmas gift giveaway on Saturday.

"Vendors, they donate the money and then my little elves they go up in the stores and purchase all of this for Santa, and then Santa makes sure he passes them out," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

Santa Claus himself gave out the gifts at the event. He made a stop in Central a few days before embarking on his annual Christmas journey.

Several volunteers were from nearby Carney Christian Academy, who were fulfilling their service hour requirements.

"It's a homeschool, private school. We have about 40 students. We're out here doing service hours. They get credited for service hours. There are about five or six kids from the school who are doing service hours," volunteer Jeniffer Swain said.

Students were helping by handing out gifts and helping to direct traffic.

"So our school does community service to where when you graduate, you get a certain badge to wear. I thought it would be a great idea to help people that need it," student Aubrey Bush said.

Chief Corcoran says he's proud to once again give back to the community he's served for many years.

"I've been doing it for 40 years, and I've always loved the giveaway. It helps the needy. We have people out here who struggle every day. We don't want kids to wake up on Christmas morning and not have anything," Corcoran said.