Central police arrest juvenile after crash leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

CENTRAL - A juvenile was arrested after a traffic crash led to officers seizing drugs and guns from his car.

The Central Police Department arrested an unidentified juvenile following a crash on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and Frenchtown Roads.

Police spoke to one of the drivers and noticed a smell of marijuana, prompting a search. Officers found two guns in the juvenile's car, one of which was reported stolen through the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2022.

Additionally, officers found a half-ounce of marijuana and over $1300.

The minor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a machine gun.