76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central police arrest juvenile after crash leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

1 hour 49 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, May 14 2024 May 14, 2024 May 14, 2024 8:39 AM May 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A juvenile was arrested after a traffic crash led to officers seizing drugs and guns from his car. 

The Central Police Department arrested an unidentified juvenile following a crash on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and Frenchtown Roads. 

Police spoke to one of the drivers and noticed a smell of marijuana, prompting a search. Officers found two guns in the juvenile's car, one of which was reported stolen through the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2022. 

Additionally, officers found a half-ounce of marijuana and over $1300. 

Trending News

The minor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a machine gun. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days