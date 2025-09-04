Central Police: 51-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash along Frenchtown Road

89°
Thursday, September 04 2025
CENTRAL — A Pride man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Frenchtown Road on Wednesday, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told WBRZ.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 17000 block of Frenchtown.

Basil Wayne, 51, was later identified as the motorcycle's operator.

