Central hit by storms early Wednesday morning, properties covered in debris

CENTRAL- Central took a hard hit after severe storms rolled through early Wednesday morning.

Willard Sonnier's property was just one of many that were covered in debris.

"It sounded horrible. It sounded like somebody went to my front door and front windows with hammers," Sonnier said.

Sonnier says a loud noise woke him up early this morning.

"It started plastering the front of my house. I thought it was hail, but it was debris from those pine trees that popped across the street," Sonnier said.

Neighbors say they were asleep inside their homes when strong winds came through, uprooted two trees, and knocked them over into their driveway.

"The wind storms are just sporadic. You never know where the damage is going to occur," Central Fire Department Assistant Chief Derek Glover said.

Glover says the storm damage spreads about 1000 feet across Indian Mound Subdivision.

Sonnier says his home is fine, but he'll be working with his neighbors to get his community back to normal.

"You can look against my house, it's all plastered with debris. It was scary, but everybody is helping one another. Just good neighbors," Sonnier said.

The Central Fire Department says there have not been any reports of injuries from these storms.