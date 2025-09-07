78°
Central first responders free raccoon with bottle stuck on its head

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Firefighters and police officers in Central worked together to free a raccoon that had a glass bottle stuck on its head. 

The Central Police Department posted a video Sunday of those first responders getting the bottle off the animal's head. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that a Good Samaritan saw the raccoon on the side of the road, pulled over and waited with the young animal to make sure it wouldn't wander into the street before help arrived. 

The tiny raccoon has been released back into the wild. 

