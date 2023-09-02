79°
Latest Weather Blog
Central firefighters headed home from Beauregard Parish
BEAUREGARD PARISH - Central firefighters are headed back home after fighting wildfires over the past week.
Trending News
There are still more firefighters from outside parishes like East Baton Rouge and others in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge councilmember begs for violence to end after fatal shooting...
-
Sheriff's spokesman updates investigation into Port Allen High School shooting
-
Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with City-Parish's contract changes
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation