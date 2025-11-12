59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Fire Department holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new station

1 hour 36 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 November 12, 2025 7:52 PM November 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Central Fire Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new station off Greenwell Springs Road on Wednesday morning.

The department outgrew the old Station 33 and needed to expand to accommodate more firefighters and equipment. Central Mayor Wade Evans also hopes it will improve response times.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days