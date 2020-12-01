Central church reopens after devastating flood damage

CENTRAL - Life Church Central opened it's doors for service Sunday, the first time since flooding destroyed their buildings.

Church members said they made no excuse not to rejoice at a service, despite things like exposed wood and electrical equipment.

"It was needed for me," Kim Blackwell, a first responder who attends the church said, "just because sometimes when you give out you need to be filled back up. I thought it was a beautiful service and I thought seeing the resiliency of the people, even though they had lost everything. These people have worked this week serving their community, and putting themselves behind, and that's just beautiful."

Blackwell and other first responders helped get the church on the road to recovery in only ten days.

"Nobody anticipated 4 and a half feet in here, in their home," Pastor Monty Lasseter said. "The complete devastation of losing everything, again riding down the road, seeing everything that was inside-out. Their life pretty much, their lifeblood if you will, outside by the road."

Remembering that, Lasseter says they will remain positive moving forward.

"We still have a long way to go," he says. "South George used to say you have a long road ahead, and we still have a long road ahead, but we're going to do it. We are going to make it. We are still having church, we're still being the church, we are still making it.

Life Church Central will continue to hold services every Sunday and Wednesday while they rebuild.