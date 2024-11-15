Celebration Station holding giveback donation event ahead of holidays with Boys and Girls Clubs

BATON ROUGE — For the next month, Celebration Station Baton Rouge is hosting a giveback event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana.

The Wishing Tree program, which runs through Dec. 15, will be selling various passes, with proceeds going to kids and families through the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Park guests can buy $10, $20 and $50 game cards, as well as 1½ hour and all-day unlimited attraction passes during the Wishing Tree donation event. Celebration Station will match all of the donated experiences, and the donations will be distributed to families by the charity on Dec. 15.