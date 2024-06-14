CDC confirms presumption Zika virus is in La.

BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the presumption that two people ill in Louisiana were infected with the Zika virus.

Earlier this month, the state health department announced two people were ill and they were believed to have Zika. The individuals, who were not named, recently traveled to countries in the Caribbean.

There have been no other cases and neither of the suspected cases involved a pregnant woman.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease that poses serious consequences for pregnant women. It could cause birth defects, the CDC says.

