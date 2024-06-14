85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CDC confirms presumption Zika virus is in La.

8 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 25 2016 Feb 25, 2016 February 25, 2016 3:38 PM February 25, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the presumption that two people ill in Louisiana were infected with the Zika virus.

Earlier this month, the state health department announced two people were ill and they were believed to have Zika. The individuals, who were not named, recently traveled to countries in the Caribbean.

There have been no other cases and neither of the suspected cases involved a pregnant woman.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease that poses serious consequences for pregnant women.  It could cause birth defects, the CDC says.

*****************

Trending News

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days