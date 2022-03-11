Cause of 2019 plane crash that killed New Orleans reporter still unclear, feds say

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A years-long probe into a plane crash that killed beloved New Orleans TV anchor Nancy Parker and pilot Franklin Augustus has yielded no clear cause for the deadly wreck, federal investigators said.

The National Transportation and Safety Board on Friday released its final report on the crash, which happened Aug. 16, 2019 as Parker was filming a story on Augustus. The report cited the wreck was caused by "a loss of control for undetermined reasons."

According to the report, Augustus had radioed the control tower shortly after taking off to request a landing, but he lost control and crashed before the aircraft could turn around.

According to the NTSB report, a witness said the plane was "unstable" and "wiggling" before the crash and that they heard engine sputtering on takeoff.