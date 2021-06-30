Caught on video: NOLA city bus collides with vehicle, both burst into flames

NEW ORLEANS - On Monday night, a collision between a New Orleans city bus and an automobile led to both vehicles bursting into flames in a frightening incident that was captured on cellphone video, WWL-TV reports.

.

The news outlet explains that it was around 11:40 a.m. when a Regional Transit Authority bus was making a left turn from Orleans Avenue onto North Carrollton Avenue and a car suddenly slammed into the side of the bus.

The man who captured the video, Kyle Melancon, told WWL-TV, "I was just in my house and heard a loud bang.”

After stepping outside to investigate, he saw the terrible wreck and immediately took out his phone to capture footage of the vehicle and bus catching fire.

Melancon said, "I could see a tiny little flame underneath the bus that I think was the car, then catching the bus on fire. The little tiny flame turned into an outright gigantic fire for a little bit there.”

Another citizen who lived near the scene of the crash, Stephanie McShane, told WWL-TV, "There was a little baby car seat left right on the corner and I was hoping that wasn’t involved in the accident.”

McShane said Carrollton and Orleans can be a dangerous corner.

She added, “I wish everybody would just slow down, especially in this neighborhood. Just slow down. Watching people go down Carrollton, they’re just way to fast.”

The wreck occurred when a passenger vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the intersection and hit the bus.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the accident, but several injuries occurred. New Orleans police say two people in the car and the driver of the bus were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

WWL-TV says the driver of the car was cited.