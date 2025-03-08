71°
CATS strike comes to an end; bus drivers return to work Sunday, officials say

By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — The Capital Area Transit System announced on Saturday that bus drivers will return to work this weekend after workers went on strike for frustrating work conditions.

After many union drivers walked off the job earlier this month, CATS and the local transit union entered an interest arbitration agreement to resolve ongoing contract issues.

After a period of negotiation, the organizations came to an agreement allowing bus drivers to return to work with full bus services throughout Baton Rouge.

The strike officially ends on Sun. March 9, and buses are set to resume its normal operations for riders.

