CATS settles lawsuit with executive who lost job following Nakamoto report on leaked drug test
BATON ROUGE - A former high-ranking official with CATS settled his lawsuit with the Baton Rouge bus system Tuesday, months after his firing following a leaked drug test showing he tested positive for meth.
The legal battle started last year after a series of reports from the WBRZ Investigative Unit on former CATS Comptroller John Cutrone. Cutrone's lawyer had argued that he should not have been subject to random testing because he was not in a "safety sensitive position"
The test that was leaked to the WBRZ Investigative Unit last year showed Cutrone failed it, testing positive for methamphetamine. His lawyer claimed it was a false positive.
Terms of the settlement were not immediately made public.
