CATS close to finishing search for new CEO

BATON ROUGE- The Capitol Area Transit System, or CATS, is a step closer to finding a CEO. Interim CEO Dwana Williams resigned in August and the current interim CEO Theo Richards took over. the search started in 2022 after Bill Deville was ousted.

"We recently partnered with a search firm called TransPro to bring an objective approach to it. They have been diligent to bring us the best candidate for the next CEO position," Johnathan Hill, Chair of CATS CEO search committee, said.

On Thursday, in executive session, the board interviewed three candidates: Theo Richards, Wilford Beal, and Mikel Oglesby.

"We're looking for someone who can come in and grow the system, individuals who can help stabilize reach out to other parishes, but who can be adaptable [to] other trends and how transit places a part in economic development," Hill said.

On Friday, they will interview three more candidates: Charles Odimgbe, Corey Gagnon, and Ivan Maldanado.

Hill says within the next couple of weeks, they'll have the top three selected, then make their final decision by spring.