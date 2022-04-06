CATS board members hold special meeting to discuss CEO's performance from 2021

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) board members held a special meeting to talk about CEO Bill Deville, but they say the evaluation was specific to last year's performance and not recent activities or scandals.



“It's necessary for us to have these conversations to make sure that we correct that situation,” board president Kahil Cohran said.



Cohran refers to what he's calling "misalignments" between Deville and board members.



“There are areas of concern, so there are, as I alluded to, misalignments there,” he said. “Obviously, the CEO is responsible for operations and managing the agency and this being the CEO evaluations, those obviously weigh in. But this is an evaluation specific to 2021."



The meeting about the CEO's job performance was held in a private executive session, which is typical of a board's discussion on personnel matters.



But, from being outside the room, you could hear loud parts of the discussion, raised voices and some frustration.



The board members left the meeting quickly and not very happy.