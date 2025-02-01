45°
CATS announces service changes due to freezing weather, snow
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System is further adjusting its service schedule as freezing temperatures and snowfall sweep Louisiana on Tuesday
CATS said Tuesday that service will be suspended on Wednesday after previously being suspended on Monday and Tuesday.
Service will hopefully return Thursday.
Updates on the CATS service will be posted to its website here.
