CATS addresses finances following CFO resignation last month

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge bus service is working through leadership changes.

Last month, Sunnie Hines, the Chief Financial Officer of the Capital Area Transit System, resigned from her position with the agency, citing workplace hostility.

During Hines' tenure, she was responsible for addressing payroll discrepancies and ensuring the bus system's compliance with IRS regulations.

Since her departure, CATS has outsourced some of the tasks left behind.

"We've hired a third-party consultant to come in and assist with completing our financials as well as our budget," CATS Chief Executive Officer, Theo Richards, said.

Following her resignation, accounting firm Caerus Advisors took over the finances at the agency.

Senior Advisor Achilles Williams spoke during Monday's monthly finance and executive committee meeting.

"We are in the discovery phase, the first thing we did once we hit the ground. We had to post the audit adjustments for 2024, so those have been posted," Williams said.

He says the most recent financial statements they have in the folders and spreadsheets were through August.

"But, we want to ensure that those financials were correct, so we are rolling the full year forward. We got someone here full-time working on that project under my supervision," Williams said.

The agency is currently working on its 2026 budget.

"It won't be at the end of the 2025 session, but there is nothing statutorily mandated that we have to have a budget approved going into the new year. We will have it approved, however, by the time the first financial statements are approved," Williams said.

Back in March, CATS union drivers went on strike for nearly a week over pay. Richards says he is hopeful for increased employee wages next year.

"We are very hopeful, and we're looking at every dollar possibility," he said.

Next year, CATS is expected to launch its Bus Rapid Transit Service.

"It's an 11-mile project connecting north Baton Rouge through downtown. Not only will we have that service started, but we'll also be opening our north transit center, which is for airline and McClelland," Richards said.

Caerus Advisors is expected to present a draft 2026 budget to the CATS board next Monday.