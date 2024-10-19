55°
Catholic rises to occasion, hands Central first loss of season
BATON ROUGE - In a battle of heavyweights, the Catholic High School football team handled undefeated Central Friday night.
Catholic jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half, and cruised in the second half to a 35-17 win.
The Bears are now 5-1 this season and 2-0 in District 4-5A.
Central is now 6-1 this fall. The Wildcats are 1-1 in district play.
