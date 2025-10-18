Catholic races past Central in WBRZ Game of the Week

CENTRAL - The Catholic Bears started fast and continued the keep the pedal down against the Central Wildcats in week seven rolling to a 57-28 win on Friday night.

Catholic tight end Jude Chamberlain accounted for two receiving touchdowns and 116 yards on three catches and Bear running back Jayden Miles rushed for two scores and 75 yards while catching three passes for 74 yards and another touchdown to help put the Bears in front 19-0 before Central would get on the board.

The Wildcats scored on the final play of the first half when quarterback Jacori Platt found Keithon Womack in the endzone to pull back to an eight point game but the Bears led it 22-14 at the half and then outscored Central 35-14 in the second half.

Behind quarterback Turner Goldsmith the Bears offense amassed 538 total yards and finished four of five in the red zone.