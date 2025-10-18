69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic races past Central in WBRZ Game of the Week

2 hours 39 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 11:07 PM October 17, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

CENTRAL - The Catholic Bears started fast and continued the keep the pedal down against the Central Wildcats in week seven rolling to a 57-28 win on Friday night.

Catholic tight end Jude Chamberlain accounted for two receiving touchdowns and 116 yards on three catches and Bear running back Jayden Miles rushed for two scores and 75 yards while catching three passes for 74 yards and another touchdown to help put the Bears in front 19-0 before Central would get on the board.

The Wildcats scored on the final play of the first half when quarterback Jacori Platt found Keithon Womack in the endzone to pull back to an eight point game but the Bears led it 22-14 at the half and then outscored Central 35-14 in the second half.

Trending News

Behind quarterback Turner Goldsmith the Bears offense amassed 538 total yards and finished four of five in the red zone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days