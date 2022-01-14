60°
Catholic High student-athlete hospitalized after shooting Friday
BATON ROUGE - A high school student was hit by gunfire in Baton Rouge Friday.
The teen, a track athlete at Catholic High, posted about the shooting on social media Friday afternoon. Some photos showed the teenager in a hospital bed, and another appeared to show a vehicle with a shattered rear windshield and riddled with bullet holes.
Sources told WBRZ the student is expected to be OK.
Police said it appeared the shooting happened on Balis Drive early Friday afternoon. No other details related to the incident were immediately available.
