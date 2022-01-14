60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic High student-athlete hospitalized after shooting Friday

1 hour 16 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, January 14 2022 Jan 14, 2022 January 14, 2022 5:37 PM January 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A high school student was hit by gunfire in Baton Rouge Friday.

The teen, a track athlete at Catholic High, posted about the shooting on social media Friday afternoon. Some photos showed the teenager in a hospital bed, and another appeared to show a vehicle with a shattered rear windshield and riddled with bullet holes.

Sources told WBRZ the student is expected to be OK.

Trending News

Police said it appeared the shooting happened on Balis Drive early Friday afternoon. No other details related to the incident were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days