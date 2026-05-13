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Catholic High baseball heads back for another state title run

31 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 7:03 PM May 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

The Catholic High Bears baseball team is headed back to Sulpher to compete for their third straight state title. 

Head coach Brad Bass has his Bears primed for a repeat title performance and one of the reasons why they've been so successful is their belief in one another and their ability to bounce back from adversity. 

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The Bears will face Brother Martin in game one of the best-of-three series starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Sulpher. 

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