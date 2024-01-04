51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic dominates Acadiana to win fifth state championship

3 weeks 5 days 11 hours ago Friday, December 08 2023 Dec 8, 2023 December 08, 2023 10:46 PM December 08, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - Catholic High School has another football state championship.

Catholic dominated Acadiana in Friday evening's Division I Select state title game at the Superdome, 55-31.

Daniel Beale threw for 360 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Barry Remo added 121 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Bears.

Catholic has now won five state titles since 2015.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days