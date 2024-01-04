51°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic dominates Acadiana to win fifth state championship
NEW ORLEANS - Catholic High School has another football state championship.
Catholic dominated Acadiana in Friday evening's Division I Select state title game at the Superdome, 55-31.
Daniel Beale threw for 360 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Barry Remo added 121 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Bears.
Catholic has now won five state titles since 2015.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice
-
Fatal car crash takes life of Walker High School senior