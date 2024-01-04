Catholic dominates Acadiana to win fifth state championship

NEW ORLEANS - Catholic High School has another football state championship.

Catholic dominated Acadiana in Friday evening's Division I Select state title game at the Superdome, 55-31.

Daniel Beale threw for 360 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Barry Remo added 121 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Bears.

Catholic has now won five state titles since 2015.