Catholic Church makes Mass changes in response to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE- The Diocese of Baton Rouge issued new recommendations on receiving Holy Communion and exchanging the Sign of Peace during Mass Tuesday evening.

"The information was sent to priests and deacons of the diocese and is in accord with what many other dioceses are doing around the country," the diocese said in a statement.

Due to coronavirus concerns, it is recommended that those who receive the Blessed Sacrament temporarily do so in their hands instead of on their tongues.

In addition, the distribution of Holy Communion by the cup, or Chalice, is temporarily suspended except for priests and deacons.

Parishioners are also asked to temporarily exchange the sign of peace without physical contact.