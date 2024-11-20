Latest Weather Blog
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this holiday season
BATON ROUGE - A local charity is group is seeking sponsors for families in need this holiday season.
"We are in dire need. We have over 200 families that still need to be sponsored for Christmas and we certainly do not want to call these families and tell them they will not have a Christmas this year," Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Baton Rouge Executive Director Stephanie Sterling said.
Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Baton Rouge is looking for sponsors, with the deadline to sign up being Nov. 30. They're looking for givers willing to spend some time and money helping single parents, widows, struggling families, and anyone trying to make ends meet for the upcoming holidays.
Trending News
Information on how to sponsor and what can be donated can be found at the charities' website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings