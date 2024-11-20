66°
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this holiday season

BATON ROUGE - A local charity is group is seeking sponsors for families in need this holiday season. 

"We are in dire need. We have over 200 families that still need to be sponsored for Christmas and we certainly do not want to call these families and tell them they will not have a Christmas this year," Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Baton Rouge Executive Director Stephanie Sterling said.

Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Baton Rouge is looking for sponsors, with the deadline to sign up being Nov. 30. They're looking for givers willing to spend some time and money helping single parents, widows, struggling families, and anyone trying to make ends meet for the upcoming holidays. 

Information on how to sponsor and what can be donated can be found at the charities' website here

