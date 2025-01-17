58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1

Friday, January 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School basketball team picked up its 11th straight win on Friday night.

The Bears went to Dunham and beat the Tigers 63-49. Catholic, the No. 1 team in Louisiana according to MaxPreps, is now 23-1 this season.

The Bears host Geo Prep next Friday, January 24.

Dunham falls to 16-9 this season.

