Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School basketball team picked up its 11th straight win on Friday night.

The Bears went to Dunham and beat the Tigers 63-49. Catholic, the No. 1 team in Louisiana according to MaxPreps, is now 23-1 this season.

The Bears host Geo Prep next Friday, January 24.

Dunham falls to 16-9 this season.