Catalytic converter thieves target maintenance trucks at Baton Rouge Water Company offices

BATON ROUGE - Burglars targeted several trucks outside Baton Rouge Water Company's operations center Tuesday night, the latest in a rash of catalytic converters heists in the capital area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft was first discovered around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The parts were stolen from five trucks parked at the company's offices on Souter Street. The water company said the trucks targeted were maintenance vehicles used to carry out a variety of services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, services have not been affected as a result.

The company said surveillance video showed more than one thief. The crime remains under investigation.