61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catalytic converter thieves target maintenance trucks at Baton Rouge Water Company offices

2 hours 27 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 12:48 PM January 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Burglars targeted several trucks outside Baton Rouge Water Company's operations center Tuesday night, the latest in a rash of catalytic converters heists in the capital area. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft was first discovered around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The parts were stolen from five trucks parked at the company's offices on Souter Street. The water company said the trucks targeted were maintenance vehicles used to carry out a variety of services. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, services have not been affected as a result. 

The company said surveillance video showed more than one thief. The crime remains under investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days