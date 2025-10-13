Case of man accused of playing role in Caleb Wilson's hazing death will be back in court in February

BATON ROUGE — One of the men accused of playing a part in the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson is set for a bond hearing in February, a 19th JDC judge said in court Monday.

Caleb McCray had been set for a bond review Monday; he will now be due in court Feb. 18. He is accused of manslaughter and felony hazing.

McCray was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity at Southern at the time of Wilson's death in February 2025. According to arrest documents, McCray was allegedly one of several people involved in a hazing ritual that involved pledges being punched in the stomach several times at a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road.

Wilson, 20, died during this ritual, officials said.

McCray and two other members who were arrested in connection to Wilson's death — Kyle Thurman and "Dean of Pledges" Isaiah Smith — have since been expelled from the organization, which itself was also removed from Southern's campus after Wilson's death.