Carter stands behind Biden amid calls for new Democratic candidate after poor performance

WASHINGTON — Rep. Troy Carter said he stands with President Joe Biden as Democrats across the nation question whether he should remain as his party's presidential nominee following last month's lackluster debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Carter spoke confidently about the president after a closed-door meeting Biden had with House Democrats on Monday.

"The president was clear, was energized, was motivated and it's clear that he's up for the job," Carter said in an interview with CNN. "It's one thing to recognize and admit that the president had a bad debate. His performance was bad, he was off, but one event does not determine the entire show."

Carter joins others, including Sens. Bernie Sanders and John Fetterman, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar and Haley Stevens, in backing the president. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, of which Carter serves as the second vice chair, also support Biden.

"We're 100% behind President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to continue the work that they've done to make our country stronger, better, our economy better and our relationships abroad better," Carter said.

The New Orleans-based congressman said the Biden administration's accomplishments speak louder than any poor debate performance or botched interviews. He said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and reduced insulin prices passed during the administration as receipts of the promises the administration will continue to make and keep.

"In the Baptist church, we have a saying that says 'Let the work that I've done speak for me,'" Carter said.

Harris along with Govs. Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom have been named as potential replacements atop the Democratic ticket, but Biden remains adamant that he will stay in the race. He has emphasized his continuing candidacy multiple times, including during an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Friday.

Carter told CNN that he completely ruled out any changes in the party's nomination process ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

"The Biden-Harris ticket and team is the strongest team that we have that will win in November," Carter said. "Any notion of switching is just somebody else's narrative to cloud issues and confuse the American people."